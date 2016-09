Medizinpress Podcast #9 – Microcurrent therapy and the benefit in orthopedic practice

In this episode we have an interview with the orthopedic medical doctor, Vlastimil Voracek. He is a very famous sports doctor and the medical chief of the Czech tennis Fed-Cup-Team. He uses mircrocurrent therapy in his clinic in Germany since the year 2000 and is member of the medical board of the academy for biological-cell-regualtion (BCR-Therapy). He describes the benefit of micro-current especially in pain management.

