Medizinipress Podcast #5 – Interview (english) with Matthias Rother about cell regulation

In this episode we have again an interview with Matthias Rother but in english. We received a lot of questions and requests because of the interview with Prasob Kumar, that why we did this interview with Matthias Rother, he is a german physiotherapist and works about 20 years in the field of BCR biological cell regulation. He was the chief therapist of the german national rugby team and well known in the world of professional sports medicine and rehabilitation.

